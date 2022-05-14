Reciprocating Compressor Market Research Report 2022

The global Reciprocating Compressor market was valued at 602.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A reciprocating compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.For industry structure analysis, the Reciprocating Compressor industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 52 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Reciprocating Compressor industry. China occupied 29.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 25.29% and 17.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.75% of the global consumption volume in 2016. For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Reciprocating Compressor producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. For forecast, the global Reciprocating Compressor revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~7%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Reciprocating Compressor.

By Market Verdors:

Ariel

Siemens

GE

Atlas Copco

Burckhardt Compression

Howden

Kobelco

Shenyang Yuanda

Hitachi

Neuman & Esser

Gardner Denver

Sundyne

Shenyang Blower

Corken

By Types:

Vertical

Horizontal

By Applications:

Refinery

Petrochemical and Chemical Plants

Gas Transport and Storage

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Reciprocating Compressor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Reciprocating Compressor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Vertical

1.4.3 Horizontal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Reciprocating Compressor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Refinery

1.5.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Gas Transport and Storage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Reciprocating Compressor Market

1.8.1 Global Reciprocating Compressor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reciprocating Compressor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Reciprocating Compressor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Reciprocating Compressor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Reciprocating Compressor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Reciprocating Compressor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

