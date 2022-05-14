X-Ray Screening System Market Research Report 2022

The global X-Ray Screening System market was valued at 184.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the X-Ray Screening Systems market. X-Ray Screening System is a system designed for the safety inspection of luggage, vehicles and human body to discover contraband utilizing X-ray scanning technology. It is usually composed of X-ray generator, X-ray detector and image processing system. Europe ranks the top in terms of production volume of X-Ray Screening Systems worldwide, it consists of 35.93% of the global market in 2017. North America comes the second, with 35.45% of the global market. Other Regions together occupies 28.61% of the global X-Ray Screening Systems market in the same year. Smith Detection ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of X-Ray Screening Systems, occupies 13.39% of the global market share in 2017; While, L3 Security & Detection Systems with a market share of 9.17%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of 48.64% of the global market in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

ADANI

Smiths Detection

Scanna

Astrophysics Inc.

UTI Grup

Bavak Beveiligingsgroep

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Rapiscan Systems

Nuctech

By Types:

People X-ray Screening

Baggage & Cargo X-ray Screening

Vehicle X-ray Screening

By Applications:

Prisons and Correctional Facilities

Customs and Border Crossings

Mines and Industrial Security

Hotels, Public and Government Buildings

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by X-Ray Screening System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global X-Ray Screening System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 People X-ray Screening

1.4.3 Baggage & Cargo X-ray Screening

1.4.4 Vehicle X-ray Screening

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global X-Ray Screening System Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Prisons and Correctional Facilities

1.5.3 Customs and Border Crossings

1.5.4 Mines and Industrial Security

1.5.5 Hotels, Public and Government Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global X-Ray Screening System Market

1.8.1 Global X-Ray Screening System Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global X-Ray Screening System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global X-Ray Screening System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global X-Ray Screening System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers X-Ray Screening System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

