Forklift Trucks Market Research Report 2022

The global Forklift Trucks market was valued at 2329.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Forklift truck, also known as fork truck, lift truck, or forklift, are motorized vehicles primarily used for independent lifting, movement, and placement of discrete loads throughout a facility. They form an essential part of the supply chain market. These mobile loading trucks can be outfitted with forks for pallet-based unit load picking and for loads that are not palletized. These vehicles can be used with a variety of attachments such as platforms, grippers, or clamps. The growth of customer segments and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the forklift truck market.This report mainly focuses on the new forklift trucks equipment, instead of service, rental, etc. Global Forklift Truck key manufacturers are Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Crown Equipment, Hyster-Yale, Anhui Heli and Hangcha, global top nine player have a share over 80 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Crown Equipment

Hyster-Yale

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Clark Material Handling

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Komatsu

Lonking

Hyundai Heavy Industries

EP Equipment

Manitou

Paletrans Equipment

Combilift

Hubtex Maschinenbau

Godrej & Boyce

By Types:

Class 1 Forklift Trucks

Class 2 Forklift Trucks

Class 3 Forklift Trucks

Class 4/5 Forklift Trucks

By Applications:

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Forklift Trucks Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Forklift Trucks Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Class 1 Forklift Trucks

1.4.3 Class 2 Forklift Trucks

1.4.4 Class 3 Forklift Trucks

1.4.5 Class 4/5 Forklift Trucks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Forklift Trucks Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Warehouses

1.5.3 Factories

1.5.4 Distribution Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Forklift Trucks Market

1.8.1 Global Forklift Trucks Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forklift Trucks Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Forklift Trucks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Forklift Trucks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Forklift Trucks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Forklift Trucks Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Forklift Trucks Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

