Well Completion Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Well Completion Equipment market was valued at 7634.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Completion, in petroleum production, is the process of making a well ready for production (or injection). This principally involves preparing the bottom of the hole to the required specifications, running in the production tubing and its associated downhole tools as well as perforating and stimulating as required. Sometimes, the process of running in and cementing the casing is also included.This report covers traditional and intelligent completions equipment. Between these, intelligent completions incorporate permanent downhole sensors and surface-controlled downhole flow control valves, enabling the operators to monitor, evaluate, and actively manage production (or injection) in real time without any well interventions. Data are transmitted to surface for local or remote monitoring. Schlumberger was the world`s biggest manufacturer in the Well Completion Equipment industry, accounted for 16.4% market share of the global market, followed by Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Weatherford International, Welltec, Packers Plus, National Oilwell Varco, Forum Energy Technologies, CNPC, Wellcare Oil Tools, Schoeller-Bleckmann, Completion Technology Resources, Innovex Downhole Solutions, SPT Energy Group, Yantai Jereh, Petro-king, COSL.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 61% of the global total.North America was the largest consumption area in the world in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Welltec

Packers Plus

National Oilwell Varco

Forum Energy Technologies

CNPC

Wellcare Oil Tools

Schoeller-Bleckmann

Completion Technology Resources

Innovex Downhole Solutions

SPT Energy Group

Yantai Jereh

Petro-king

COSL

By Types:

Traditional Well Completion Equipment

Intelligent Well Completion Equipment

By Applications:

Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Well Completion Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Well Completion Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Traditional Well Completion Equipment

1.4.3 Intelligent Well Completion Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Well Completion Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Onshore Wells

1.5.3 Offshore Wells

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Well Completion Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Well Completion Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Well Completion Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Well Completion Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Well Completion Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Well Completion Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Well Completion Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

