LiDAR Drone Market Research Report 2022

The global LiDAR Drone market was valued at 23.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.43% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A key driving factor for the growth of the market is the encouragement from governments and research institutes for the adoption of LiDAR drones.The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022 owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in this region.

By Market Verdors:

3D Robotics

DJI

Phoenix Aerial Systems

Faro Technology

Leica Geosystems

Optech

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Trimble Navigation

Sick

Velodyne Lidar

Yellowscan

By Types:

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

By Applications:

Industrial

Agricultural

Geological Survey

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LiDAR Drone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LiDAR Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rotary Wing

1.4.3 Fixed Wing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LiDAR Drone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Agricultural

1.5.4 Geological Survey

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LiDAR Drone Market

1.8.1 Global LiDAR Drone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LiDAR Drone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LiDAR Drone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LiDAR Drone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LiDAR Drone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LiDAR Drone Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LiDAR Drone Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America LiDAR Drone Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America LiDAR Drone Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

