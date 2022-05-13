AIS Transponder Market Research Report 2022

The global AIS Transponder market was valued at 49.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.35% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An Automatic Identification System Market is designed to enable two-way communication between various vessels and onshore-based coastal authorities. The system is capable of providing static, dynamic, and voyage data about a ship to other ships in the vicinity and to nearby coastal authorities.There are two classes of AIS unit fitted to vessels, Class A and Class B. Class A units are a mandatory fit under the safety of life at sea (SOLAS) convention to vessels above 300 gross tons or which carry more than 11 passengers in International waters. Many other commercial vessels and some leisure craft also fit Class A units. Class B units are currently not a mandatory fit but authorities in several parts of the world are considering this. Class B units are designed for fitting in vessels which do not fall into the mandatory Class A fit category. SRT Marine and Alltek Marine are the top two manufacturers in the AIS Transponder market in 2019. SRT Marine dominated with 22.95% global revenue share, followed by Alltek Marine with 21.07% global revenue share. Other key players include Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading and among others. On the basis of region, APAC is the largest market segment of AIS Transponder, with a consumption market share over 77% in 2019, China, Japan, and South Korea play an important role in APAC Region. Europe followed APAC with a consumption market share of 9.48% in 2019. Class A Marine AIS, which is targeted at large commercial vessels. While Class B Marine AIS is aimed at the lighter commercial, leisure and fishing vessels markets. AIS Transponder used in industry including Merchant Marine, Recreational Boats, and Fishing Vessels etc. Report data showed that 36.03% and 42.10% of the AIS Transponder market demand in Merchant Marine and Fishing Vessels in 2019, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

SRT Marine

Alltek Marine

Furuno

Navico

Garmin

Icom

Japan Radio Company

Vesper Marine

Comnav Marine

True Heading

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Transas Marine Limited (W?rtsil?)

SAAB AB

Raymarine

Weatherdock AG

By Types:

Class A Marine AIS

Class B Marine AIS

By Applications:

Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

