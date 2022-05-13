Speed Doors Market Research Report 2022

The global Speed Doors market was valued at 536.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier. In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-speed doors only. High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique. Europe ranks the first in terms of production volume of speed doors, consists 27.22% of the global market in 2015; North America and China comes the second and the third places, consists of 25.57% and 18.13% of the global market respectively in the same year.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

By Applications:

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

