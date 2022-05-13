Robotic End-Effectors Market Research Report 2022
The global Robotic End-Effectors market was valued at 2249.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
End effectors, also known as End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT), are devices that are attached to end of a robotic arm. They are designed and used to act as robot wrists that interact with the environment.An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors.
By Market Verdors:
- Schunk
- Festo
- SMC
- Robotiq
- Zimmer
- Destaco
- ATI Industrial Automation
- EMI
- IAI
- Applied Robotics
- Schmalz
- RAD
- FIPA
- PIAB
- Bastian Solutions
- Soft Robotics
- Grabit
- HTE Technologies
- ABB
- Weiss Robotics
- KUKA
- IPR
- JH Robotics
- HIBOT
- DH
- SoftRobot Tech
- Rochu
- Hzchangto
By Types:
- Robot Grippers
- Robot Tools
- Robot Suction Cups
- Robot Tool Changers
By Applications:
- Automotive
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Logistics
- Industrial Machinery
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robotic End-Effectors Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Robot Grippers
1.4.3 Robot Tools
1.4.4 Robot Suction Cups
1.4.5 Robot Tool Changers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Semiconductor and Electronics
1.5.4 Food and Beverage
1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.6 Logistics
1.5.7 Industrial Machinery
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Robotic End-Effectors Market
1.8.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Robotic End-Effectors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Robotic End-Effectors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Robotic End-Effectors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Robotic Mower Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advanced Robotic Prosthetic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Robotic Manure Scraper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agricultural Robotic Manure Scraper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028