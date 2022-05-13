Robotic End-Effectors Market Research Report 2022

The global Robotic End-Effectors market was valued at 2249.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

End effectors, also known as End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT), are devices that are attached to end of a robotic arm. They are designed and used to act as robot wrists that interact with the environment.An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors.

By Market Verdors:

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

ATI Industrial Automation

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

PIAB

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit

HTE Technologies

ABB

Weiss Robotics

KUKA

IPR

JH Robotics

HIBOT

DH

SoftRobot Tech

Rochu

Hzchangto

By Types:

Robot Grippers

Robot Tools

Robot Suction Cups

Robot Tool Changers

By Applications:

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics

Industrial Machinery

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robotic End-Effectors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Robot Grippers

1.4.3 Robot Tools

1.4.4 Robot Suction Cups

1.4.5 Robot Tool Changers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Semiconductor and Electronics

1.5.4 Food and Beverage

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.6 Logistics

1.5.7 Industrial Machinery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Robotic End-Effectors Market

1.8.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Robotic End-Effectors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Robotic End-Effectors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Robotic End-Effectors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Robotic End-Effectors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

