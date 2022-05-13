Corrosion Test Chamber Market Research Report 2022

The global Corrosion Test Chamber market was valued at 12.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Corrosion Test Chambers are used to test a product or material in a highly corrosive environment for the purposes of evaluating the long-term effects of salt on an object and its ability to withstand the effects of corrosion.In the last several years, global market of Corrosion Test Chamber developed steady, with an average growth rate of 5.24%. In 2016, global revenue of Corrosion Test Chamber is nearly 65.81M USD; the actual production is about 4600 Unit. The classification of Corrosion Test Chamber includes Salt Spray Test, Cyclic Corrosion Test and Others. The proportion of Salt Spray Test in 2016 is about 55.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2016. Corrosion Test Chamber is widely used in Automotive, Electronic, Chemical Material and Other field. The most proportion of Corrosion Test Chamber is Automotive, and the market share in 2016 is 33.31%. Europe region is the largest supplier of Corrosion Test Chamber, with a production market share nearly 25.79% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Corrosion Test Chamber, enjoying production market share nearly 23.01% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 21.99% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20.89%. Market competition is not intense. Weiss Technik, PRESTO, EQUILAM, CME, AES are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Weiss Technik

PRESTO

EQUILAM

CME

AES

Autotechnology

Itabashi Rikakogyo

Q-LAB

Singleton Corporation

Angelantoni

Ascott-analytical

Thermotron

Linpin

VLM

C & W

Hastest Solutions

By Types:

Salt Spray Test

Salt Spray Test

Cyclic Corrosion Test

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronic

Chemical Material

