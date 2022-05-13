Blister Packaging Machine Market Research Report 2022

The global Blister Packaging Machine market was valued at 776.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blister Packaging Machine is a transparent plastic film or sheet forming a blister, with heat sealing, adhesive sealing methods such products between the bubble and the bottom of the machine.Blister packaging machine market can be subdivided into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa, South America, South Korea and India. It is mainly produced and sold by Uhlmann, IMA, Marchesini, romaco and mediseal, which account for about 50% of the market share in 2019. In 2020, the platform type will account for 60%. In 2020, the pharmaceutical sector will account for 80%.

By Market Verdors:

Uhlmann

IMA

Marchesini

Romaco

Mediseal

Hoonga

CAM

Mutual

ILLIG

ACG Pampac

Softgel & Pack

Famar

Zhejiang Hualian

Jornen

By Types:

Platen Blister Packaging Machine

Rotary Blister Packaging Machine

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Fields

Food Fields

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blister Packaging Machine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Platen Blister Packaging Machine

1.4.3 Rotary Blister Packaging Machine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Fields

1.5.3 Food Fields

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Blister Packaging Machine Market

1.8.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Blister Packaging Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

