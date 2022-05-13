Service Robotics Market Research Report 2022

The global Service Robotics market was valued at 1212.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention.A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application. In 2017, Europe led the service robotics market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The U.K held the largest share of the European service robotics market, followed by Germany and France.

By Market Verdors:

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot Corporation

Dyson

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Toshiba

Panasonic

Kuka

By Types:

Personal Service Robotics

Professional Service Robotics

By Applications:

Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Logistic Robots

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Service Robotics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Service Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Personal Service Robotics

1.4.3 Professional Service Robotics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Service Robotics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Household Robots

1.5.3 Education/Entertainment Robots

1.5.4 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

1.5.5 Medical Robots

1.5.6 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

1.5.7 Logistic Robots

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Service Robotics Market

1.8.1 Global Service Robotics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Service Robotics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Service Robotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Service Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Service Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

