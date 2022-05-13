Temperature Calibration Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Temperature Calibration Equipment is used to adjust an instrument accuracy, often associated with the temperature application. The most sophisticated industrial equipment will not be useful unless it is calibrated. Through calibration, adjustments made to a piece of equipment ensure that it performs as expected that it can be relied on to deliver predictable, accurate results that meet quality standards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Calibration Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-temperature-calibration-equipment-2022-2028-495 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Temperature Calibration Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temperature Calibration Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benchtop Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Temperature Calibration Equipment include Fluke, OMEGA Engineering, Beamex Oy Ab, AMETEK, SIKA, WIKA, Yogokawa Test & Measurement, GE Measurement & Control and Additel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Temperature Calibration Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benchtop Type

Portable Type

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Temperature Calibration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temperature Calibration Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Temperature Calibration Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Temperature Calibration Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Temperature Calibration Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fluke

OMEGA Engineering

Beamex Oy Ab

AMETEK

SIKA

WIKA

Yogokawa Test & Measurement

GE Measurement & Control

Additel

TIS Instruments

Isothermal Technology

Time Electronics

Martel Electronics

CHINO Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-temperature-calibration-equipment-2022-2028-495

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports