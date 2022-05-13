Heat Resistant Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Heat Resistant Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tempered Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Resistant Glass include GrayGlass Company, Stoves, Tate-Jones, Swift Glass Company, Newport Industrial Glass, Gillinder Brothers, Jeannette Specialty Glass, Bond Optics and MacPherson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat Resistant Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tempered Glass
- Pyrex Glass
- Pyroceram Glass
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- The Oil Industry
- Power Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Other
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heat Resistant Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heat Resistant Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Heat Resistant Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Heat Resistant Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GrayGlass Company
- Stoves
- Tate-Jones
- Swift Glass Company
- Newport Industrial Glass
- Gillinder Brothers
- Jeannette Specialty Glass
- Bond Optics
- MacPherson
- S.A. Bendheim
- SCHOTT
- JSG
- CE Glass Industries
- Agha Glass
- PyroCeram
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Resistant Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Resistant Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Resistant Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Resistant Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Resistant Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Resistant Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Resistant Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Resistant Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Resistant Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Resistant Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Resistant Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Resistant Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Resistant Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Resistant Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
