Silica-based Matting Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Matting agents help control the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. These agents are fine particles that are dispersed in paint and coating formulations in such a way that they scatter the light falling on the surface in a desired, defined manner. This helps achieve matte finish or reduce the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. Silica is a major raw material that is used in the manufacture of matting agents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica-based Matting Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silica-based Matting Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silica-based Matting Agents market was valued at 460.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 561.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silica-based Matting Agents include Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Huntsman, W.R. Grace, The Lubrizol, PQ Corporation, Imerys and Quantum Silicones, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silica-based Matting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Coatings

Wood Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Others

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Industries

PPG Industries

Huntsman

W.R. Grace

The Lubrizol

PQ Corporation

Imerys

Quantum Silicones

