Silica-based Matting Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Matting agents help control the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. These agents are fine particles that are dispersed in paint and coating formulations in such a way that they scatter the light falling on the surface in a desired, defined manner. This helps achieve matte finish or reduce the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. Silica is a major raw material that is used in the manufacture of matting agents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica-based Matting Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Silica-based Matting Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silica-based Matting Agents market was valued at 460.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 561.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silica-based Matting Agents include Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Huntsman, W.R. Grace, The Lubrizol, PQ Corporation, Imerys and Quantum Silicones, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silica-based Matting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solvent-based
- Water-based
- Others
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Coatings
- Wood Coatings
- Architectural Coatings
- Automotive Coatings
- Others
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silica-based Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Silica-based Matting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik Industries
- PPG Industries
- Huntsman
- W.R. Grace
- The Lubrizol
- PQ Corporation
- Imerys
- Quantum Silicones
