Road Aggregate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Road Aggregate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Road Aggregate include LafargeHolcim Group, Wharehine, Aggregate Industries, Okanagan Aggregates, Rock Road Companies, Kuari Pati Sdn Bhd and Hanlon Concrete, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Road Aggregate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Road Aggregate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Aggregate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Granite
- Sand
- Gravel
- Limestone
- Crushed Rock
- Other
Global Road Aggregate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Aggregate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Highway Construction
- Railway Construction
- Other
Global Road Aggregate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Aggregate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Road Aggregate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Road Aggregate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Road Aggregate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Road Aggregate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LafargeHolcim Group
- Wharehine
- Aggregate Industries
- Okanagan Aggregates
- Rock Road Companies
- Kuari Pati Sdn Bhd
- Hanlon Concrete
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Road Aggregate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Road Aggregate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Road Aggregate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Road Aggregate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Road Aggregate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Road Aggregate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Road Aggregate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Road Aggregate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Road Aggregate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Road Aggregate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Road Aggregate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Aggregate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Aggregate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Aggregate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Aggregate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Aggregate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Road Aggregate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Granite
