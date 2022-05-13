Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Aluminium Alloy Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1000 Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy Wire include Baotou Aluminium, Vedanta, Vimetco, UC RUSAL, Southwire, Hongfan, Lincoln Electric, Kaiser Aluminum and Alro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Alloy Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1000 Series
- 2000 Series
- 3000 Series
- 4000 Series
- 5000 Series
- 6000 Series
- 7000 Series
- 8000 Series
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Automotive
- Other
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Km)
Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Km)
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Baotou Aluminium
- Vedanta
- Vimetco
- UC RUSAL
- Southwire
- Hongfan
- Lincoln Electric
- Kaiser Aluminum
- Alro
- Hydro
- ACL Cables
- Liljedahl Winding Wire
- Southern Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Alloy Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Alloy Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
