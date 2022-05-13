Technology

Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Shunt Connected
  • Shunt
  • Series and Combined Series

 

Segment by Application

  • Electric Utilities
  • Renewables
  • Railways
  • Oil & Gas

By Company

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • General Electric
  • Eaton
  • Alstom
  • American Electric Power
  • Hyosung
  • NR Electric
  • Adani Power
  • Toshiba
  • Superconductor

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Shunt Connected
1.2.3 Shunt
1.2.4 Series and Combined Series
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Utilities
1.3.3 Renewables
1.3.4 Railways
1.3.5 Oil & Gas
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production
2.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

