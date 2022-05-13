Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Shunt Connected

Shunt

Series and Combined Series

Segment by Application

Electric Utilities

Renewables

Railways

Oil & Gas

By Company

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric

Eaton

Alstom

American Electric Power

Hyosung

NR Electric

Adani Power

Toshiba

Superconductor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Shunt Connected

1.2.3 Shunt

1.2.4 Series and Combined Series

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Utilities

1.3.3 Renewables

1.3.4 Railways

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production

2.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

