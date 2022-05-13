Technology

Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Synthetic Polymer Waxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Liquid Forms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Polymer Waxes include BASF SE (Germany), Blended Waxes, Inc. (US), Clariant International(Switzerland), Dow Corning (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US), 3M (US), Honeywell International (US) and Koster Keunen (Holland)(Netherlands), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Polymer Waxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Liquid Forms
  • Spray Forms

 

Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Cosmetics
  • Food
  • Automotive
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Others

 

Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Synthetic Polymer Waxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Synthetic Polymer Waxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Synthetic Polymer Waxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Synthetic Polymer Waxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)
  • Clariant International(Switzerland)
  • Dow Corning (US)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US)
  • 3M (US)
  • Honeywell International (US)
  • Koster Keunen (Holland)(Netherlands)
  • Lubrizol Corp. (US)
  • Micro Powders, Inc. (US)
  • Momentive (US)
  • Paramelt BV (Netherlands)
  • Petroferm, Inc. (US)
  • Romonta GmbH (Germany)
  • Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US)
  • The International Group, Inc. (Canada)
  • WAX-Tromm(Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Polymer Waxes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Polymer Waxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Polymer Waxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Polymer Waxes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Polymer Waxes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Polymer Waxes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Polymer Waxes Companies

