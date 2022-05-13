Global NPK Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022

The global NPK Fertilizer market was valued at US$ 32.60 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 46.67 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during 2021-2028.

Drivers and Restrains:

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Segment Analysis:

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Yara (NO)

EuroChem (CH)

Acron (RU)

Rossosh (RU)

Grupa Azoty (PL)

ICL (IL)

Helena Agri-Enterprises (US)

IFFCO (IN)

Nfert (EG)

Azomures (RO)

Uralchem (RU)

NPK Expert (GB)

Phosagro (RU)

CGC (JP)

Kingenta (CN)

Xinyangfeng (CN)

Stanley (CN)

LUXI Group (CN)

Sinofert (CN)

SACF (CN)

Batian (CN)

Huachang Chemical (CN)

Aboolo (CN)

Yihua (CN)

Fengxi Fert (CN)

Goldym (CN)

Wintrue Holding (CN)

Yuntianhua (CN)

Xinlianxin (CN)

Liuguo Chemical (CN)

Segment by Type

Chlorine-Based

Sulfur-Based

Nitro-Based

Urea-Based

Segment by Application

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe



Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America



