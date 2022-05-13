Technology

Global Antistatic Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Antistatic Fibers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antistatic Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Antistatic Polyester
  • Antistatic Polyacrylonitrile
  • Antistatic Polypropylene
  • Others
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Segment by Application

 

  • Antistatic Carpet
  • Antistatic Work Clothes
  • Dust Removal Work Clothes
  • Others

By Company

 

  • TEIJIN
  • TORAY
  • Kuraray
  • ICI
  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • BASF

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

