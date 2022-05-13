Technology

Global PP Plastic Closure Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PP Plastic Closure market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PP Plastic Closure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Compression Moulding
  • Injection Molding
Segment by Application

 

  • Beverage Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Personal Care Products

By Company

 

  • Bericap
  • Closure Systems International
  • Aptar Group
  • GCS
  • Silgan
  • ALPLA
  • THC
  • Berry Plastics
  • Mold Rite Plastics
  • Oriental Containers
  • Zijiang
  • Jinfu
  • ZhongFu
  • Blackhawk Molding
  • Mocap

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

