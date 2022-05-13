Silicon Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Silicon Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Straight Silicon Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Oil include Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Fuchs Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Electrolube, China National Bluestar (Group), Power Chemical Corporation, Elkay Chemicals and Iota Silicone Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Straight Silicon Oil

Modified Silicon Oil

Global Silicon Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lubricant

Anti-Foam Agent

Water Repellant

Solvent

Release Agent

Adhesives

Others

Global Silicon Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silicon Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemie

Fuchs Group

Lubrizol Corporation

Electrolube

China National Bluestar (Group)

Power Chemical Corporation

Elkay Chemicals

Iota Silicone Oil

KCC Basildon Chemical Company

ISOL Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicon Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Straight Silicon Oil

4.1.3 Modified Silicon Oil

