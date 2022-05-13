Silicon Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Silicon Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Straight Silicon Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Oil include Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Fuchs Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Electrolube, China National Bluestar (Group), Power Chemical Corporation, Elkay Chemicals and Iota Silicone Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Straight Silicon Oil
- Modified Silicon Oil
Global Silicon Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Lubricant
- Anti-Foam Agent
- Water Repellant
- Solvent
- Release Agent
- Adhesives
- Others
Global Silicon Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicon Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicon Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicon Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicon Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Silicon Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Corning
- Wacker Chemie
- Fuchs Group
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Electrolube
- China National Bluestar (Group)
- Power Chemical Corporation
- Elkay Chemicals
- Iota Silicone Oil
- KCC Basildon Chemical Company
- ISOL Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicon Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Straight Silicon Oil
4.1.3 Modified Silicon Oil
