Custom Procedure Packs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A procedure pack can be defined as an assembly of medical devices that are packed together and sold on the market with the intention of being used during procedures (e.g., surgical procedure) or medical treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Custom Procedure Packs in global, including the following market information:
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Custom Procedure Packs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Custom Procedure Packs market was valued at 8868.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Use Custom Procedure Packs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Custom Procedure Packs include Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Molnlycke Healthcare, Owens & Minor, Unisurge and PrionTex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Custom Procedure Packs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Custom Procedure Packs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Use Custom Procedure Packs
- Reusable Custom Procedure Packs
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Custom Procedure Packs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Custom Procedure Packs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Custom Procedure Packs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Custom Procedure Packs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Custom Procedure Packs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medline Industries
- Cardinal Health
- 3M
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Molnlycke Healthcare
- Owens & Minor
- Unisurge
- PrionTex
