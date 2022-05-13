Global Sulphur Bentonite Market Size study, by Type (Bentonite Sulphur 90%, Bentonite Sulphur 85%, Others), by Application (Oilseeds, Cereals & Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Sulphur Bentonite Market is valued approximately USD 130.38 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Sulphur Bentonite is a micronutrient used for boosting crop yields and soil quality. It is a constituent of amino acids and is also involved in metabolic functions of plants. Sulphur deficiency is a major problem found in regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Moreover, it helps in chlorophyll synthesis and is also a key element in oilseed production. It consists of 90% Sulphur and 10% Bentonite clay which is used as a binder during the manufacturing process and acts as a dispersing agent after mixing into the soil. Increasing sulphur deficiency in some of the developing regions is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Rising concern regarding balanced plant nutrition is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, rising government support towards sulphur bentonite is contributing towards growth of global Sulphur Bentonite market. Further, Sulphur Bentonite offers several benefits such as high nutrient efficiency and leads savings in nutrient, storage and application costs that regulates their demand across various regions. However, high cost of sulphur bentonite is one of the major factor that anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sulphur Bentonite market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of major manufacturers and consumer of sulphur bentonite in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Sulphur Bentonite market due to growing deficiency of sulphur in the region. Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tiger-Sul

Aries (Amarak Chemicals)

National Fertilizer Limited (NFL)

DFPCL

National Sulphur Fertilizer

NEAIS

Sohar Sulphur Fertilizers (SSF)

H Sulphur Corp

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Coogee Chemicals

Coromandel International Limited

Zafaran Industrial Group

Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries

Devco Australia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bentonite Sulphur 90%

Bentonite Sulphur 85%

Others

By Application:

Oilseeds

Cereals & Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sulphur Bentonite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

