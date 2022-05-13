Technology

External Fixators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

External fixators are primarily designed to treat bone fractures and orthopaedic disorders. External fixators reduce the treatment time and require less surgical intervention.

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Fixators in global, including the following market information:

Global External Fixators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global External Fixators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five External Fixators companies in 2021 (%)

The global External Fixators market was valued at 1839.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3444.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unilateral & Bilateral Fixators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of External Fixators include DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Accumed, Arthrex, B.Braun Melsungen and Conmed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the External Fixators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global External Fixators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Fixators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Unilateral & Bilateral Fixators
  • Circular Fixators
  • Hybrid Fixators
  • Others

Global External Fixators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Fixators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

Global External Fixators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Fixators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies External Fixators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies External Fixators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies External Fixators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies External Fixators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Stryker
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Medtronic
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Accumed
  • Arthrex
  • B.Braun Melsungen
  • Conmed
  • Cardinal Health
  • Wright Medical Group
  • Orthofix Holdings
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Citieffe Srl
  • Double Medical

