Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radiation Therapy Software is designed to practical imaging, automation, and data analysis solutions to radiation therapy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cancer Radiation Therapy Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cancer Radiation Therapy Software include RaySearch Laboratories, IBA Group, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Brainlab, Prowess, Siemens Healthineers, Mirada Medical and MIM Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cancer Radiation Therapy Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based
- On-premise
Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers
- Cancer Research Institutes
Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cancer Radiation Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cancer Radiation Therapy Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cancer Radiation Therapy Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- RaySearch Laboratories
- IBA Group
- Elekta
- Varian Medical Systems
- Brainlab
- Prowess
- Siemens Healthineers
- Mirada Medical
- MIM Software
- Lifeline Software
- DOSIsoft
- Medron Medical Systems
- Radyalis
