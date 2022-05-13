Inert Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Inert Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Argon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inert Gas include Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Airgas, Messer Group, Proton Gases, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Air Water, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inert Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inert Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)

Global Inert Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Argon

Helium

Krypton

Neon

Xenon

Others

Global Inert Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)

Global Inert Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Global Inert Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)

Global Inert Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inert Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inert Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inert Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K cbm)

Key companies Inert Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Airgas

Messer Group

Proton Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Air Water

Universal Industrial Gases

Iceblick

Noble Gas Solutions

Noble Energy

Matheson Tri-Gas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inert Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inert Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inert Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inert Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inert Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inert Gas Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inert Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inert Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inert Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inert Gas Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inert Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inert Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inert Gas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gas Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inert Gas Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gas Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Inert Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Argon

4.1.3 Helium

4.1.4 Krypton

4.1.5 Neon

4.1.6 Xenon

