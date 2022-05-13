Technology

Global Drug Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Drug Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drug Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Breath Sample
  • Urine Sample
  • Hair Sample
  • Oral Fluid
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Drug Testing Laboratories
  • Workplace and Schools
  • Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies
  • Drug Treatment Centers
  • Hospitals
  • Pain Management Centers
  • Personal Users

By Company

  • Express Diagnostics
  • Drgerwerk AG & Co.
  • KGAA Alere
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Laboratory Corporation of America MPD
  • Shimadzu
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Siemens Healthcare

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Drug Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Breath Sample
1.2.3 Urine Sample
1.2.4 Hair Sample
1.2.5 Oral Fluid
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drug Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drug Testing Laboratories
1.3.3 Workplace and Schools
1.3.4 Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies
1.3.5 Drug Treatment Centers
1.3.6 Hospitals
1.3.7 Pain Management Centers
1.3.8 Personal Users
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Drug Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Drug Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Drug Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Drug Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Drug Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Drug Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Drug Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Drug Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Drug Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Drug Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Drug Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Drug Testing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

