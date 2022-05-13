Offshore Drilling Fluids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Offshore Drilling Fluids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Fluids (WBF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Offshore Drilling Fluids include Halliburton, Schlumberger, GE(Baker Hughes), Newpark, Tetra Tech, China Oilfield, Weatherford International, Anchor Drilling Fluids USA and Canadian Energy Services. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Offshore Drilling Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based Fluids (WBF)

Oil-based Fluids (OBF)

Synthetic-based Fluids (SBF)

Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shallow Water Drilling

Deep Water Drilling

Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Drilling Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Drilling Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Offshore Drilling Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Offshore Drilling Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

GE(Baker Hughes)

Newpark

Tetra Tech

China Oilfield

Weatherford International

Anchor Drilling Fluids USA

Canadian Energy Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Drilling Fluids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Offshore Drilling Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Drilling Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Fluids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Drilling Fluids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Drilling Fluids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Drilling Fluids Companies

