Resealable Lidding Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lidding Films are usually used for covering trays, tubs, bowls, cups, etc. due to the strength it possesses such as high tensile, heat resistance and stability. Lidding films also increases the shelf life of the product due to its high barrier resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resealable Lidding Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-resealable-lidding-films-2022-2028-228
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Resealable Lidding Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resealable Lidding Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resealable Lidding Films include Uflex Ltd, Rockwell Solutions, Toray Plastics (America) Inc, Berry Global, Amcor, Sealed Air, RPC bpi Group, Mondi Group and Plastopil Hazorea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resealable Lidding Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Resealable Lidding Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Poluethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Supermarkets
- Restaurants
- Others
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resealable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Resealable Lidding Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Resealable Lidding Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Resealable Lidding Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Resealable Lidding Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Uflex Ltd
- Rockwell Solutions
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc
- Berry Global
- Amcor
- Sealed Air
- RPC bpi Group
- Mondi Group
- Plastopil Hazorea
- Effegidi International
- Flexopack SA
- Winpak Ltd
- Coveris
- Flair Flexible Packaging
- Cosmo Films
- Constantia Flexibles Group
- Transcendia Inc
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports