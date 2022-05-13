Technology

Global Smart Hospitals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Smart Hospitals market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Hospitals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • General Services
  • Specialty

Segment by Application

  • Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
  • Remote Medicine Management
  • Medical Connected Imaging
  • Outpatient Vigilance
  • Medical Assistance

By Company

  • Medtronic
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens AG
  • Qualcomm Life
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • Allengers
  • Cerner Corporation
  • AdhereTech
  • McKesson Corporation

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Hospitals Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General Services
1.2.3 Specialty
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Hospitals Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
1.3.3 Remote Medicine Management
1.3.4 Medical Connected Imaging
1.3.5 Outpatient Vigilance
1.3.6 Medical Assistance
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Hospitals Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Smart Hospitals Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Smart Hospitals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Smart Hospitals Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Smart Hospitals Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Smart Hospitals Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Smart Hospitals Industry Trends
2.3.2 Smart Hospitals Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart Hospitals Market Challenges
2.3.4 Smart Hospitals Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Hospitals Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Smart Hospitals Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Smart Hospitals Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

