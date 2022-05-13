Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lidding Films are usually used for covering trays, tubs, bowls, cups, etc. due to the strength it possesses such as high tensile, heat resistance and stability. Lidding films also increases the shelf life of the product due to its high barrier resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non Shrinkable Lidding Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non Shrinkable Lidding Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non Shrinkable Lidding Films include Sealed Air, Uflex Ltd, Winpak Ltd, Bollore Films, Rockwell Solutions, Toray Plastics (America) Inc, RPC bpi Group, Flexopack SA and Coveris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non Shrinkable Lidding Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Poluethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Others

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non Shrinkable Lidding Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non Shrinkable Lidding Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non Shrinkable Lidding Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non Shrinkable Lidding Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sealed Air

Uflex Ltd

Winpak Ltd

Bollore Films

Rockwell Solutions

Toray Plastics (America) Inc

RPC bpi Group

Flexopack SA

Coveris

Plastopil Hazorea

Cosmo Films

