Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinyl chloride film is made of PVC resin and other modifiers by rolling process or blow molding process.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films in global, including the following market information:

 

 

  • Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rigid PVC Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films include Plastic Film Corporation, C.I. Takiron Corporation, Walton Plastics, Tekra, Presco, ACG North America, Ronald Mark Associates, Teknor Apex and Plastatech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Rigid PVC Films
  • Monomeric Flexible PVC Films
  • Polymeric Flexible PVC Films
  • Others

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Packaging
  • Medical
  • Printing
  • Building Materials
  • Others

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Plastic Film Corporation
  • C.I. Takiron Corporation
  • Walton Plastics
  • Tekra
  • Presco
  • ACG North America
  • Ronald Mark Associates
  • Teknor Apex
  • Plastatech
  • Achilles USA
  • NanYa Plastics Corporation USA
  • Grafix Plastics
  • Adams Plastics
  • Marvel
  • Caprihans India Limited
  • TMI LLC
  • Raj Incorporated
  • ZK Plastic
  • Win Plastic Extrusions
  • Riflex Film

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Players in Global Market

