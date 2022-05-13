Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors in Global, including the following market information:

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7068944/global-selective-cox-inhibitors-2022-2028-370

The global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meloxicam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors include Boehringer-Ingelheim, TerSera Therapeutics, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, Yung Shin Pharmaceutical, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meloxicam

Celecoxib

Etoricoxib

Imrecoxib

Etodolac

Parecoxib

Other

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Spondylosis Chronica Ankylopoietica

Other

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boehringer-Ingelheim

TerSera Therapeutics

Iroko Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

Yung Shin Pharmaceutical

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Teva

PuraCap Pharmaceutical

Almirall Limited

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Pfizer

Mylan

Takeda

Bayer

Novacap

Abbott

Geri-Care

Perrigo

Kopran

Merck

Hengrui pharmaceutical

Kelun Group

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-selective-cox-inhibitors-2022-2028-370-7068944

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and China Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

COVID-19 Impact on Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026