Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meloxicam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors include Boehringer-Ingelheim, TerSera Therapeutics, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, Yung Shin Pharmaceutical, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Meloxicam
- Celecoxib
- Etoricoxib
- Imrecoxib
- Etodolac
- Parecoxib
- Other
Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Osteoarthritis
- Spondylosis Chronica Ankylopoietica
- Other
Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boehringer-Ingelheim
- TerSera Therapeutics
- Iroko Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex
- Yung Shin Pharmaceutical
- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical
- Meda Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Teva
- PuraCap Pharmaceutical
- Almirall Limited
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Pfizer
- Mylan
- Takeda
- Bayer
- Novacap
- Abbott
- Geri-Care
- Perrigo
- Kopran
- Merck
- Hengrui pharmaceutical
- Kelun Group
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Taro Pharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selective Cox-2 Inhibitors Companies
