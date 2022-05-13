Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Valsartan Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist include Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, AstraZeneca, Jhonson and Johnson, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Valsartan
- Irbesartan
- Candesartan Cilexetil
- Eprosartan
- Telmisartan
- losartan
- Olmesartan Medoxomil
- Allisartan isoproxil
Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- High Blood Pressure
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Left Ventricular Hypertrophy
- Atherosclerosis
- Other
Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- Novartis
- Merck
- AstraZeneca
- Jhonson and Johnson
- Eli Lilly
- Sanofi
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bayer
- GSK
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Mylan
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals
- Lupin
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
