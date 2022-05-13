Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Valsartan Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist include Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, AstraZeneca, Jhonson and Johnson, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Valsartan

Irbesartan

Candesartan Cilexetil

Eprosartan

Telmisartan

losartan

Olmesartan Medoxomil

Allisartan isoproxil

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High Blood Pressure

Congestive Heart Failure

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy

Atherosclerosis

Other

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

AstraZeneca

Jhonson and Johnson

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

GSK

Teva Pharmaceutical

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical

Mylan

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Lupin

Aurobindo Pharma

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Peptide Drugs of Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

