Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Icotinib Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC include Beta Pharma, AstraZeneca, Natco Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Genentech (Roche Group), Mylan, Teva, OSI Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Icotinib
- Gefitinib
- Erlotinib
- Afatinib
- Osimertinib
- Brigatinib
- Other
Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Squamous Cell Carcinoma of NSCLC
- Adenocarcinoma of NSCLC
- Large Cell Carcinoma of NSCLC
Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Beta Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Natco Pharma
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Genentech (Roche Group)
- Mylan
- Teva
- OSI Pharmaceuticals
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Beacon Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Pfizer
- ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (Takeda)
- Genvio Pharma Limited
- Drug International Limted
- Everest Pharmaceuticals
- Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Cipla Pharma
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
- Zydus Cadila
- Hetero Drugs
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Alkem Laboratories
- RPG Life Sciences
- Fresenius Kabi India
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Targeted Drug EGFR RTK Inhibitors for NSCLC Product Type
