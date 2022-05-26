Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-aneurysm-coiling-embolization-devices-2022-2028-911
Global top five Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Embolization Coils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices include Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo, Abbott, Penumbra, Acandis GmbH and Microport Scientific Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Embolization Coils
- Balloon and Stent-Assisted Coils
- Access and Delivery Devices
- Aneurysm Clips
- Flow Diversion Devices
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- Johnson & Johnson
- Terumo
- Abbott
- Penumbra
- Acandis GmbH
- Microport Scientific Corporation
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports