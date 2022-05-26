Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Embolization Coils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices include Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo, Abbott, Penumbra, Acandis GmbH and Microport Scientific Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Embolization Coils

Balloon and Stent-Assisted Coils

Access and Delivery Devices

Aneurysm Clips

Flow Diversion Devices

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Terumo

Abbott

Penumbra

Acandis GmbH

Microport Scientific Corporation

