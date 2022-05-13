Technology

Oxyfluorfen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

The global Oxyfluorfen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Goal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Oxyfluorfen include Monsanto, Shanghai Agrochina Chemical, Shandong Qiaochang Chemical, Chongqing Shurong Chemical, Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials, Sunking Chemical Industrial, Shanghai Mingdou Chemical, Guangzhou Yishun Biological Technology and Nantong Runfeng Petro-Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxyfluorfen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxyfluorfen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oxyfluorfen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Goal
  • Koltar
  • RH-2915

 

Global Oxyfluorfen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oxyfluorfen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Herbicide
  • Others

 

Global Oxyfluorfen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oxyfluorfen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Oxyfluorfen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Oxyfluorfen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Oxyfluorfen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Oxyfluorfen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Monsanto
  • Shanghai Agrochina Chemical
  • Shandong Qiaochang Chemical
  • Chongqing Shurong Chemical
  • Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials
  • Sunking Chemical Industrial
  • Shanghai Mingdou Chemical
  • Guangzhou Yishun Biological Technology
  • Nantong Runfeng Petro-Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxyfluorfen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxyfluorfen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxyfluorfen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxyfluorfen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxyfluorfen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxyfluorfen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxyfluorfen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxyfluorfen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxyfluorfen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxyfluorfen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxyfluorfen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxyfluorfen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxyfluorfen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxyfluorfen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxyfluorfen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxyfluorfen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxyfluorfen Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Goal
4.1.3 Koltar
4.1.4 RH-2915

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Plant Sterol Esters Market 2021 Regional Overview, Future Outlook and Business Growth | Raisio, ADM, BASF

December 23, 2021

LiDAR Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Global Research Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Forecast To 2028

February 4, 2022

Lottery Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027 – Jumbo Interactive, Lotto NZ, Neo Games, Novomatic, Sports Toto Malaysia, Amaya Gaming, Carmanah Signs, Gidani, etc

December 14, 2021

Nichrome Alloy Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

March 21, 2022
Back to top button