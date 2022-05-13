Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solvent market was valued at 36590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43740 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149931/global-solvent-forecast-market-2022-2028-368

Organic Solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent include Neste Corporation, Novacap, Oxea Corporation, Pallav Chemicals & Solvents, Riwa Chemical, Sasol, Sonneborn, Spectrochem and Stoopen & Meeus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Solvents

Inorganic Solvents

Global Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Agricultural

Automotive

Industrial Cleaning

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Neste Corporation

Novacap

Oxea Corporation

Pallav Chemicals & Solvents

Riwa Chemical

Sasol

Sonneborn

Spectrochem

Stoopen & Meeus

Sumitomo Chemical

Sunbelt Corp

Sunrich Group

The DOW Chemical Company

The Solvents Company

TOP Solvent Company Limited

Total

Versalis

Adhik Chemicals

Amritlal Chemaux

Anirox Pigments

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149931/global-solvent-forecast-market-2022-2028-368

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solvent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Solvents

4.1.3 Inorganic Solvents

4.2 By Type – Global Solvent Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/