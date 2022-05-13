Coke for Electrode Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Coke for Electrode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Petroleum Coke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coke for Electrode include Phillips 66, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical and Fangda Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coke for Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coke for Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coke for Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Petroleum Coke
- Pitch Coke
- Metallurgical Coke
- Needle Coke
- Other
Global Coke for Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coke for Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Natural Graphite Electrode
- Artificial Graphite Electrode
- Carbon Electrode
Global Coke for Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coke for Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coke for Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coke for Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coke for Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Coke for Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Phillips 66
- C-Chem
- Seadrift Coke
- JXTG Holdings
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Indian Oil Company
- Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
- Fangda Carbon
- Shanxi Jinzhou Group
- CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
- Shandong Yida New Material
- Sinosteel
- Shamokin Carbons
- RESORBENT
- NSCC
- Baosteel Chemical
- Tianjin Yunhai Carbon
- Jining Carbon
- Asbury Carbons
- PMC Tech
- RuTGERS Group
- POSCO
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Tata Steel
- SunCoke Energy
- United States Steel
- ABC Coke
- BlueScope
- Gujarat NRE Coke
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coke for Electrode Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coke for Electrode Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coke for Electrode Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coke for Electrode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coke for Electrode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coke for Electrode Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coke for Electrode Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coke for Electrode Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coke for Electrode Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coke for Electrode Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coke for Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coke for Electrode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coke for Electrode Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coke for Electrode Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coke for Electrode Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coke for Electrode Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
