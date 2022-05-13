1-Hexanol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
1-Hexanol is an organic alcohol with a six carbon chain and a condensed structural formula of CH3(CH2)5OH.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Hexanol in global, including the following market information:
- Global 1-Hexanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 1-Hexanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five 1-Hexanol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1-Hexanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Content 96.5+% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1-Hexanol include Sasol, GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES, NANJING CHEMICAL MATERIAL CORPORATION, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Changzhou XiaQing Chemical, TRIVENI INTERCHEM, Nanjing Danpei Chemical, Kinbester and Hairui Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1-Hexanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1-Hexanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Hexanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Content 96.5+%
- Content 98+%
- Content 99+%
Global 1-Hexanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Hexanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Solvent
- Surface Active Agent
- Plasticizer
- Fatty Alcohol Production
- Other
Global 1-Hexanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Hexanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 1-Hexanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 1-Hexanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 1-Hexanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 1-Hexanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sasol
- GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES
- NANJING CHEMICAL MATERIAL CORPORATION
- Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
- Changzhou XiaQing Chemical
- TRIVENI INTERCHEM
- Nanjing Danpei Chemical
- Kinbester
- Hairui Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1-Hexanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1-Hexanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1-Hexanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1-Hexanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1-Hexanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1-Hexanol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1-Hexanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1-Hexanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1-Hexanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1-Hexanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1-Hexanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Hexanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Hexanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Hexanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Hexanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Hexanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 1-Hexanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Content 96.5+%
4.1.3 Content 98+%
4.1.4 Content 99+%
