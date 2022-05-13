Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ethylhexyl pelargonate is an ingredient majorly used in emollient and is derived from esters of pelargonic acid and isononanoic acid. It is an ester explicitly developed for personal care and pharmaceutical applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylhexyl Pelargonate in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ethylhexyl Pelargonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylhexyl Pelargonate include Lubrizol, Croda International, Stearinerie Dubois and Alzo International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylhexyl Pelargonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 95%
- 95%-98%
- Above 98%
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Colour Cosmetics/Makeup
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Others
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lubrizol
- Croda International
- Stearinerie Dubois
- Alzo International
