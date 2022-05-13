Polymer Microinjection Molding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microinjection molding is used to produce products with overall dimensions, or characteristic functional areas, or tolerances in millimeters or even microns. Microinjection polymer molding is a process requiring a specific molding machines with high speed, injection pressure, ultra fine resolution and precise shot control for molding micro sized parts and tools.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Microinjection Molding in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polymer Microinjection Molding companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymer Microinjection Molding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyether Ether Ketone (PMMA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymer Microinjection Molding include Accu-Mold, ALC Precision, American Precision Products, Makuta Technics Inc, Micromolding Solutions, Precimold Incorporation, Rapidwerks, Stack Plastics and Stamm AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymer Microinjection Molding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PMMA)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene

Polyoxymethylene

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Other

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive

Telecom Fiber Optics

Micro Drive Systems and Control

Other

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymer Microinjection Molding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymer Microinjection Molding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymer Microinjection Molding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymer Microinjection Molding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accu-Mold

ALC Precision

American Precision Products

Makuta Technics Inc

Micromolding Solutions

Precimold Incorporation

Rapidwerks

Stack Plastics

Stamm AG

Sovrin Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Microinjection Molding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Microinjection Molding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Microinjection Molding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Microinjection Molding Players in Global Market

