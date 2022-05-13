Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellulose Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Membrane Filters in Bottle Water include SUEZ (GE Water), Asahi Kasei, Toray, Microdyn-Nadir, Koch Membrane Systems, Mitsubishi Rayon, Evoqua, 3M Company and Pentair(X-Flow), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Membrane Filters in Bottle Water manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cellulose Acetate
- Cellulose Nitrate (Collodion)
- Polyamide (Nylon)
- Polycarbonate
- Polypropylene
- Polytetrafluoroethylene
- Ceramic Membrane
- Metal Membrane
- Molecular Sieve Composite Membrane
- Glass Membrane
Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pure Water
- Carbonated Drinks
- Fruit Juice Drinks
- Vegetable Juice Drinks
- Tea
- Honey Water
- Other
Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Membrane Filters in Bottle Water revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Membrane Filters in Bottle Water revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Membrane Filters in Bottle Water sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Membrane Filters in Bottle Water sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SUEZ (GE Water)
- Asahi Kasei
- Toray
- Microdyn-Nadir
- Koch Membrane Systems
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Evoqua
- 3M Company
- Pentair(X-Flow)
- Synder Filtration
- Toyobo
- KUBOTA
- Litree
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- BASF(inge GmbH)
- Origin Water
- Tianjin MOTIMO
- DOWDuPont
- Parker Hannifin
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Zhaojin Motian
- Pall Corporation
- CITIC Envirotech
- Canpure
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Players in Global Market
