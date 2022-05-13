Microporous Membrane Filtration Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Microporous Membrane Filtration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellulose Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microporous Membrane Filtration include 3M Company, Alfa Laval, Graver Technologies, Koch Membrane System, GEA Group, Novasep, Asahi Kasei, Toray and Microdyn-Nadir, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microporous Membrane Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cellulose Acetate
- Cellulose Nitrate (Collodion)
- Polyamide (Nylon)
- Polycarbonate
- Polypropylene
- Polytetrafluoroethylene
- Ceramic Membrane
- Metal Membrane
- Molecular Sieve Composite Membrane
- Glass Membrane
Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dialysis
- Fluid Clarification/Purification
- Gas Filtration/Particle Control
- Microbiological Investigations
- HPLC Solvent Filtration
- Sample Preparation
- Other
Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Microporous Membrane Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Microporous Membrane Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Microporous Membrane Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Microporous Membrane Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Company
- Alfa Laval
- Graver Technologies
- Koch Membrane System
- GEA Group
- Novasep
- Asahi Kasei
- Toray
- Microdyn-Nadir
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Evoqua
- Pentair (X-Flow)
- Synder Filtration
- Toyobo
- KUBOTA
- Litree
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- BASF
- Origin Water
- Tianjin MOTIMO
- DOWDuPont
- Parker Hannifin
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Zhaojin Motian
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- CITIC Envirotech
- Canpure
- Merck
- General Electric Company
- Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microporous Membrane Filtration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microporous Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microporous Membrane Filtration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microporous Membrane Filtration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microporous Membrane Filtration Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microporous Membrane Filtration Players in Global Market
