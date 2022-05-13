Medium Density Boards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medium Density Board is a kind of artificial board made by mechanical separation and chemical treatment of wood or plant fiber, incorporation of adhesives and water-proofing agents, etc., and then by high temperature and high pressure molding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Density Boards in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Density Boards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medium Density Boards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m3)

Global top five Medium Density Boards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medium Density Boards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fire-retardant Medium Density Boards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Density Boards include Kronospan, Egger, Sunway Forest Products, Yunfu Zhenying Wood, Guangxi Fenglin Wood Industry Group, Guangzhou Huafangzhou Wood, Arauco, Borg Manufacturing and Clarion Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medium Density Boards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Density Boards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Medium Density Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fire-retardant Medium Density Boards

Moisture Resistant Medium Density Boards

General Medium Medium Density Boards

Global Medium Density Boards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Medium Density Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Other

Global Medium Density Boards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Medium Density Boards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Density Boards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Density Boards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Density Boards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m3)

Key companies Medium Density Boards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan

Egger

Sunway Forest Products

Yunfu Zhenying Wood

Guangxi Fenglin Wood Industry Group

Guangzhou Huafangzhou Wood

Arauco

Borg Manufacturing

Clarion Industries

Daiken New Zealand Limited

Duratex Sa

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Masisa

Nelson Pine

Laminex New Zealand

Roseburg

Weyerhaeuser

Shandong Heyou Group

Yongan Forestry

Suichang Luyuan Wood Industry

Dare Panel Group

Zhejiang Liren Wood Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medium Density Boards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medium Density Boards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medium Density Boards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medium Density Boards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medium Density Boards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medium Density Boards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medium Density Boards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medium Density Boards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medium Density Boards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medium Density Boards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medium Density Boards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium Density Boards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium Density Boards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medium Density Boards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medium Density Boards Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medium Density Boards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

