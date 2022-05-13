Global Monocrystalline Diamond Market Report, History and Forecast 2017-2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The global Monocrystalline Diamond market was valued at US$ 815.56 million in 2021 and will reach US$ 1,294.18 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Monocrystalline Diamond include Zhongnan Diamond, Huanghe Whirlwind, Element Six, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal, Sumitomo Electric, ILJIN, Henan Liliang Diamond, and etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 84.8% in terms of revenue.

Scope and Market Size:

The global Monocrystalline Diamond market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monocrystalline Diamond market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Element Six

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal

Sumitomo Electric

ILJIN

Henan Liliang Diamond

Segment by Type

HPHT Diamond

CVD Diamond

Segment by Application

Mechanical Device

Optical Material

Electron Device

Jewelry

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia



Europe Germany France U.K. Russia Italy



South America Brazil Argentina



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey South Africa



