Global Maleic Anhydride (CAS 108-31-6) Market Research Report 2022

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Maleic Anhydride (CAS 108-31-6) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2,997.26 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3,844.72 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Solid Maleic Anhydride was US$ 1561.69 million accounting for 59.69% of the Maleic Anhydride (CAS 108-31-6) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2,191.89 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.64% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Molten Maleic Anhydride segment is altered to an 5.07% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China accounts for the largest share of the Maleic Anhydride market in value, the market size was US$ 1473.24 million, which accounts for 56.3%. North America Maleic Anhydride (CAS 108-31-6) market size was US$ 473.32 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 315.18 million. The proportion of the North America was 18.09% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 12.05%.

The global major manufacturers of Maleic Anhydride (CAS 108-31-6) include Huntsman Corporation, Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, AOC Resins, Lanxess, Polynt, Zhejiang Communications Technology, Shengyuan Group, and Thirumalai Chemicals Limited, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 33.82% market share of Maleic Anhydride (CAS 108-31-6) in 2021.

Drivers and Restrains:

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Segment Analysis:

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

