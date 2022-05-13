Technology

Global Anti-wear Cast Iron Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-wear Cast Iron market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-wear Cast Iron market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • White Cast Iron
  • Chilled Cast Iron
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Segment by Application

 

  • Machine Tool
  • Agricultural Machinery
  • Combustion Engine
  • Others

By Company

 

  • MetalTek
  • Pacific Alloy
  • Dandong Foundry
  • TH DIck
  • Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH
  • Itoh Kikoh
  • LETH IRON

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

