5G Baseband Chip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
5G (from “5th Generation”) is the latest generation of cellular mobile communications. It succeeds the 4G (LTE-A, WiMax), 3G (UMTS, LTE) and 2G (GSM) systems. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G Baseband Chip in Global, including the following market information:
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global 5G Baseband Chip market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.
We surveyed the 5G Baseband Chip companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type
- Single-Mode 5G Chip
- Multi-Mode 5G Chip
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application
- Mobile Phone
- Others
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
- United States
- Europe
- Asia
- China
- Rest of World
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Qualcomm
- Huawei Technologies
- Samsung
- Intel
- MTK
- Unisoc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 5G Baseband Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 5G Baseband Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global 5G Baseband Chip Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key 5G Baseband Chip Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies 5G Baseband Chip Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Qualcomm
4.1.1 Qualcomm Corporate Summary
4.1.2 Qualcomm Business Overview
4.1.3 Qualcomm 5G Baseband Chip Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 Qualcomm 5G Baseband Chip R&D, and Plans
4.2 Huawei Technologies
4.2.1 Huawei Technologies Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview
4.2.3 Huawei Technologies 5G Baseband Chip Product Offerings & Technology
4.2.4 Huawei Technologies 5G Baseband Chip R&D, and Plans
